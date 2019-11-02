UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Member Sikh Yatrees Delegation Arrives In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 07:58 PM

Seven member Sikh yatrees delegation arrives in Multan

A seven-member delegation of Sikh yatrees arrived here from Canada by bus on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A seven-member delegation of Sikh yatrees arrived here from Canada by bus on Saturday.

They are on the way to Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib to perform their religious rituals.

A member of the delegation, Girjan Singh, appreciated the incumbent government as it had won hearts of entire Sikh community by opening the Kartarpur corridor.

He paid tribute to Pakistanis for according a warm welcome to the delegation upon their arrival in the country. "In fact, no country is beautiful than Pakistan as it has set an example of graciousness while receiving them," he added.

He said the delegation had reached Pakistan by bus after a long journey spanning one and-a-half months.

It took them 15 days to reach Europe from Canada and then one more month to arrive in Pakistan, he said.

The delegation members got emotional while paying tribute to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for facilitating them to perform their religious rites.

Another Sikh pilgrim, Siljeet Singh, said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had done what they had promised to the Sikh community.

He said his forefathers belonged to the soil of Multan and so he was naturally attracted to it. "We are by birth Multani," he said.

He said they would offer special prayers for prosperity and development of Pakistan after reaching Kartarpur.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Punjab Europe Canada Nankana Sahib From Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

AJK begins preparation to celebrate Eid Milad un N ..

24 seconds ago

Woman commits suicide in Rawalpindi

26 seconds ago

HSATI welcome setting up industrial zones by Sindh ..

27 seconds ago

Russian Emergencies Ministry's Il-76 Plane Fightin ..

30 seconds ago

Sindh University conducts pre-entrance test for ba ..

23 minutes ago

Over 8 lakh kids to be administered polio vaccine ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.