Seven member Sikh yatrees delegation arrives in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A seven-member delegation of Sikh yatrees arrived here from Canada by bus on Saturday.

They are on the way to Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib to perform their religious rituals.

A member of the delegation, Girjan Singh, appreciated the incumbent government as it had won hearts of entire Sikh community by opening the Kartarpur corridor.

He paid tribute to Pakistanis for according a warm welcome to the delegation upon their arrival in the country. "In fact, no country is beautiful than Pakistan as it has set an example of graciousness while receiving them," he added.

He said the delegation had reached Pakistan by bus after a long journey spanning one and-a-half months.

It took them 15 days to reach Europe from Canada and then one more month to arrive in Pakistan, he said.

The delegation members got emotional while paying tribute to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for facilitating them to perform their religious rites.

Another Sikh pilgrim, Siljeet Singh, said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had done what they had promised to the Sikh community.

He said his forefathers belonged to the soil of Multan and so he was naturally attracted to it. "We are by birth Multani," he said.

He said they would offer special prayers for prosperity and development of Pakistan after reaching Kartarpur.