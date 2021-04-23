UrduPoint.com
Seven-member Vehicle Theft Gang Busted

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Seven-member vehicle theft gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police have busted a seven-member active vehicle theft gang and recovered 11 stolen vehicles, laptops, one toolkit, 12 mobile phones, fake number plates, cash Rs 75,000 and other tampering devices from their possession.

Police spokesman on Friday said that the activist gang arrested was involved in stealing vehicles and selling them online.

The arrested were identified as Abdul Basir, Ali Haider, Amir Nawaz, Mohammad Ayaz, Qaim Hassan, Sajjad Ahmed, Mohammad Arsalan and a cop Razi Abbas.

After stealing vehicles from different cities of Rawalpindi and Punjab, the accused used to take vehicles to KP where they used to tamper with vehicles and prepare fake documents, SHO Cantt police said.

After preparing fake documents, the tampered vehicles were brought back to Rawalpindi and Islamabad and sold online to native citizens at high prices, he added.

The action against the gang was taken by SDPO Cantt Circle, SHO Cantt Aizaz Azeem and his team led by SP Pothohar.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended police team for arresting anti social elements adding that those involved in crime as well as the policemen who support them cannot escape from the law, the CPO added.

