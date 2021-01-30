Seven members of a family injured in incident in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Seven members of a family were injured when a vehicle fell into a naullah on Gondal Said-pur near Road here on Saturday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 25-year-old Tahir, 45-year-old Kinza , 23-year-old Amir, 46-year-old Saghir , 20-year-old Rabia , 25-year-old Shamsa and two-year-old Noor received injures.

They were provided first aid and shifted to a local hospital by the Rescue 1122.