Seven members of two separate gangs held

Multan police arrested seven dacoits of two separate gangs and recovered valuables from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Multan police arrested seven dacoits of two separate gangs and recovered valuables from their possession.

According to police here on Wednesday,the team conducted raids and arrested five members of 'Addi gang' and two members of 'Rakhi gang' from Gulgasht area and recovered seven motorcycles, two LCD's,a laptop,a guitar and a cash amounting Rs 15000 from their possession.

Those arrested included--Adnan alias Addi and Allah Dad alias Rakhi.

Police started investigations.