UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Members Of Two Separate Gangs Held

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

Seven members of two separate gangs held

Multan police arrested seven dacoits of two separate gangs and recovered valuables from their possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Multan police arrested seven dacoits of two separate gangs and recovered valuables from their possession.

According to police here on Wednesday,the team conducted raids and arrested five members of 'Addi gang' and two members of 'Rakhi gang' from Gulgasht area and recovered seven motorcycles, two LCD's,a laptop,a guitar and a cash amounting Rs 15000 from their possession.

Those arrested included--Adnan alias Addi and Allah Dad alias Rakhi.

Police started investigations.

Related Topics

Multan Police From

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches speci ..

2 minutes ago

ANF seizes over 17 kgs heroine from a family, goi ..

2 minutes ago

EU sees no alternative to Brexit 'backstop'

2 minutes ago

Italy's Conte to Unveil New Cabinet, Make M5S Lead ..

7 minutes ago

Kabul 'concerned' about US-Taliban deal, seeks cla ..

7 minutes ago

Both Black Boxes of Russia's Su-25 Aircraft Found ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.