Seven Members Of Two Street Criminal Gangs Nabbed

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Seven members of two street criminal gangs nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operations against street criminals and robbers on Saturday, managed to bust two gangs and arrested their seven members besides recovering over Rs 500,000, a stolen camera, five mobile phones, five pistols, a motorcycle, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police busted the 'Tora' gang and arrested Tamoor alias Tora, Jawad, Zeeshan, and Amir Hamza on recovery of Rs 500,000, three pistols, and other items while Pirwadhai police busted the Catha Khan gang and arrested three members of the gang namely Hassan alias Catha Khan, Haroon Khan, and Abdul Wahab and recovered five mobile phones, a DSLR camera, two pistols, a motorcycle, and other items.

The gangs were wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad and Pirwadhai Police Stations on the directives of the Superintendent of Police Rawal Faisal Saleem conducted raids and managed to net the accused.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.

"The accused have been shifted to jail for an identification parade," he added.

