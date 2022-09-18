UrduPoint.com

Seven Men Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2022 | 10:40 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The police have arrested seven people and recovered weapons from their possession in Chani Goth and Hasilpur areas, respectively.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the police conducted search of seven people on road and recovered weapons from their possession.

The police arrested the accused.

The recovered weapons included six pistols and one revolver.

The police have lodged cases against the accused.

Further probe was in process.

