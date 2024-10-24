Seven Mepco Employees Demoted Over Negligence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) issued orders to demote seven officials
over negligence and misconduct.
According to the Mepco officials, the punishment was given to Assistant Munawar Iqbal of
Quetta Road Sub-division in Dera Ghazi Khan with demotion of two grades for two years.
Muhammad Ramzan, an SSO Grade 1 at the 132kV DG Khan Grid Station, was demoted to
grade 2 for two years. Meter readers Fayyaz Hussain of Sakhi Sarwar Sub-office and
Muhammad Ashfaq of Quetta Road Sub-division, with ALM Muhammad Shahid of First Sub-division
DG Khan were also demoted two grades for two years. Nazir Ahmad, a security guard at the DG Khan
Grid Station, also faced demotion.
SDO Maqsood Ali of Second Sub-division Layyah received an official warning.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven dacoits held, weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to commence from Oct 28 in Lodhran12 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat in pursuit of region's development: Fawad Rabbani12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to use machinery to improve cleanliness system12 minutes ago
-
Youth murdered in Haydria Chowk12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 232 kg drugs22 minutes ago
-
Installation of safe city cameras starts in city22 minutes ago
-
Polio case reported from Darra Adamkhel32 minutes ago
-
Former Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi criticizes PTI's hypocrisy32 minutes ago
-
Those who accused US of conspiracy, now begging for its help: Barrister Aqeel32 minutes ago
-
Agricultural University holds book fair, attractive students in droves32 minutes ago
-
PTC to finalize company for operating 27 electric buses on Nov 442 minutes ago