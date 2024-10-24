Seven Mepco employees demoted over negligence

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) issued orders to demote seven officials

over negligence and misconduct.

According to the Mepco officials, the punishment was given to Assistant Munawar Iqbal of

Quetta Road Sub-division in Dera Ghazi Khan with demotion of two grades for two years.

Muhammad Ramzan, an SSO Grade 1 at the 132kV DG Khan Grid Station, was demoted to

grade 2 for two years. Meter readers Fayyaz Hussain of Sakhi Sarwar Sub-office and

Muhammad Ashfaq of Quetta Road Sub-division, with ALM Muhammad Shahid of First Sub-division

DG Khan were also demoted two grades for two years. Nazir Ahmad, a security guard at the DG Khan

Grid Station, also faced demotion.

SDO Maqsood Ali of Second Sub-division Layyah received an official warning.