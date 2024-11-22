Open Menu

Seven Meters Disconnected Over Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Seven meters disconnected over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, under the directions of the General Manager, continued its rigorous operation against illegal gas usage and disconnected seven more meters over violations.

The activities aimed at improving gas pressure and swiftly addressing consumer complaints.

According to details, one meter was disconnected for away from service line. Three domestic meters were disconnected on compressor use. Two meters were disconnected due to lack of presence on the side. One domestic meter was disconnected on commercial use. The door-to-door checking of 92 domestic cases was carried out.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.

Related Topics

Company Gas All From SNGPL

Recent Stories

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

2 hours ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

6 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

17 hours ago
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

22 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

23 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

23 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

23 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan