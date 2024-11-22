Seven meters disconnected over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, under the directions of the General Manager, continued its rigorous operation against illegal gas usage and disconnected seven more meters over violations.

The activities aimed at improving gas pressure and swiftly addressing consumer complaints.

According to details, one meter was disconnected for away from service line. Three domestic meters were disconnected on compressor use. Two meters were disconnected due to lack of presence on the side. One domestic meter was disconnected on commercial use. The door-to-door checking of 92 domestic cases was carried out.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.