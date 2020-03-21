Seven miners killed in Degari coalmine of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :At least seven miners were killed and two others were injured in gas suffocation inside a coal mine at Degari area of Balochistan on Saturday.

The incident took place when miners were working in a coal mine filled with poisonous gas in Degari mines area early this morning, a private news channel reported while quoting the official sources as saying.

The incident took lives of seven ill fated miners, three of whom belonged to Quetta and Maich areas.