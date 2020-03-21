UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Miners Killed In Degari Coalmine Of Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Seven miners killed in Degari coalmine of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :At least seven miners were killed and two others were injured in gas suffocation inside a coal mine at Degari area of Balochistan on Saturday.

The incident took place when miners were working in a coal mine filled with poisonous gas in Degari mines area early this morning, a private news channel reported while quoting the official sources as saying.

The incident took lives of seven ill fated miners, three of whom belonged to Quetta and Maich areas.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Quetta Gas

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Healt ..

9 hours ago

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

10 hours ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

10 hours ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.