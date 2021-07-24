UrduPoint.com
Seven Missing As Boat Capsizes

Sat 24th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

Seven missing as boat capsizes

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :In a boat capsize incident in River Chenab, eight people went missing, one of them fished out dead while 5 people were rescued near Kalari Road Dost Muhammad Lali bridge.

Rescue-1122 said on Saturday that thirteen people were on board when the boat sank off after colliding with a pillar of bridge.

Missing people were identified as Zain Abbas (6), Ali Hassan (6), Rafia (8), Mazhar (18), Sarfraz (30), Amina (18), Kaneez (40) and Rabia Bibi (18).

Those who were rescued identified as Aslam (40), Shahid (12), Muhammad Khan (14), Samar Abbas (22) and Ozaifa (12).

The divers of Rescue-1122 have fished out the body of Amina Bibi.

DPO Bilal Zafar has taken the notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry.



