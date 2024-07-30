Open Menu

Seven-months Kidnapped Baby Rescued Safely

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Seven-months kidnapped baby rescued safely

Police have rescued seven-months child kidnapped from Holy Family Hospital (HFH) in the jurisdiction of New Town police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Police have rescued seven-months child kidnapped from Holy Family Hospital (HFH) in the jurisdiction of New Town police station.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken strong notice of kidnapping of a seven-month-old baby from Holy Family Hospital (HFH) ordering an immediate investigation and the baby 's safe recovery.

In a swift operation led by SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar, the New Town Police successfully rescued the child within hours and arrested three suspects, including two women.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ehsanul Haq, Kishore Rehana, and Masood Begum. The further investigation is underway.

The child was safely returned to his parents by SHO New Town. CPO Hamdani commended the police team for their quick and diligent work.

He stressed that protecting women and children is a top priority and assured that the suspects will be punished with strong evidence.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Police Station Women Family From Top

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan