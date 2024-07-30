Seven-months Kidnapped Baby Rescued Safely
Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2024 | 10:44 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Police have rescued seven-months child kidnapped from Holy Family Hospital (HFH) in the jurisdiction of New Town police station.
According to police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken strong notice of kidnapping of a seven-month-old baby from Holy Family Hospital (HFH) ordering an immediate investigation and the baby 's safe recovery.
In a swift operation led by SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar, the New Town Police successfully rescued the child within hours and arrested three suspects, including two women.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Ehsanul Haq, Kishore Rehana, and Masood Begum. The further investigation is underway.
The child was safely returned to his parents by SHO New Town. CPO Hamdani commended the police team for their quick and diligent work.
He stressed that protecting women and children is a top priority and assured that the suspects will be punished with strong evidence.
