UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven More Corona Patients Die In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Seven more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Seven more patients died of the COVID-19 while 66 people tested positive during past two days.  According to the health department spokesperson, the number of deaths had reached 353 since March last year.

He said that 1,281 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories, adding that total active cases in Faisalabad were 474 while 6,661 patients had so far been recovered.

He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients,adding that 109 patients, including 34 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 37, including seven confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Died March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

36 minutes ago

Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah shines light on beau ..

36 minutes ago

Bahawalnagar, Haroonabad lack development in scien ..

1 hour ago

UAE vaccinates 66,219 people against COVID-19 in l ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 22,851 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.