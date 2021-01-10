Seven more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Seven more patients died of the COVID-19 while 66 people tested positive during past two days. According to the health department spokesperson, the number of deaths had reached 353 since March last year.

He said that 1,281 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories, adding that total active cases in Faisalabad were 474 while 6,661 patients had so far been recovered.

He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients,adding that 109 patients, including 34 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 37, including seven confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.