Seven more Covid-19 cases emerge in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 07 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in district Tharparkar, during the last 24 hours. The District Health Officer Tharparkar Dr Gordhan Das informed that 211 new samples were taken while 249 diagnosis reports were received on Thursday, from them 07 persons were tested positive.

Out of 46,754 samples collected for Coronavirus in the district to date, as many as 44,675 reports tested Negative while 1725 results turned out to be positive, the Dr. Das informed adding that 4 people succumbed to the pandemic, 1626 persons cured and 95 active cases were present in different talukas of the district.