Seven more COVID-19 cases reported in Thar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Coronavius infections rose to 9 in district Tharparkar with seven people diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to details, Six students of Government Boys High Chachro and one student of MPA Faqeer Sher Muhammad Balalani have been tested positive for COVID-19 rising the tally of corona patients to 9 in Tharparkar district.