Seven More COVID-19 Cases Reported In Thar
Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:30 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Coronavius infections rose to 9 in district Tharparkar with seven people diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
According to details, Six students of Government Boys High Chachro and one student of MPA Faqeer Sher Muhammad Balalani have been tested positive for COVID-19 rising the tally of corona patients to 9 in Tharparkar district.