(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :As many as seven more patients were tested positive of coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with three belonging to the Potohar Town while one of each case has arrived from Kallar Syeda, Gujar Khan, Rawal Town and Chakwal.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Tuesday, 22 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including 13 in the Institute of Urology, five in Fauji Foundation and four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, seven stable and 12 on oxygen support.

Around 4,186,187 people, including 45,519 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 38,170 patients had been discharged after recovery out of the 39,495 tested positive so far, adding 103 were quarantined, including 81 at homes and 22 in the isolation centres.

The report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,457 samples were collected, out of which 1,450 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.48 per cent.