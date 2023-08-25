Seven more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The number of confirmed cases in Rawalpindi has increased to 131 as a result of seven more dengue cases reported in the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood said on Friday that, among the new cases, two of each patient had arrived from Chaklala Cantonment, Potohar town urban area, and Rawalpindi Cantonment while one patient reported from Municipal Corporation area.

He said 36 patients were admitted to the City's allied hospitals, out of which 22 were confirmed cases while 113 were discharged after treatment. Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 71 FIRs, issued tickets to 17, sealed 16 premises, and a fine of Rs 163,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

The health officer said that prevailing weather was most suitable for dengue larvae breeding and the recent rains had increased the threat of mosquito upbringing.

He said the district health authority along with the provincial health officials were making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue but without people's active participation, no campaign could be made successful.

Dr Sajjad added that accumulated rainwater collected in the garbage was a leading cause of dengue breeding.