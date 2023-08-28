Open Menu

Seven More Dengue Cases Surface In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as seven more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 157 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that, among the new cases, three cases had arrived from Chaklala Cantonment, two of each from Potohar town urban and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi area while one patient reported from Rawalpindi rural area.

He said 43 patients were admitted to Rawalpindi public hospitals, out of which 26 were confirmed cases while 119 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 39 FIRs, issued tickets to five, sealed five premises, and a fine of Rs 5,300 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

Giving details of the division cases, he informed that 157 cases were reported from Rawalpindi district,14 Attock,five Chakwal and two from Jhelum so far.

During indoor surveillance, the teams checked 4,498,688 houses in Rawalpindi district and larvae were found in 26,539 homes.

Similarly, he added that while checking 1,757,413 places, the teams found larvae at 4,965 sites during outdoor surveillance.

The health officer said that prevailing weather was most suitable for dengue larvae breeding and the recent rains had increased the threat of mosquito upbringing. He said the district health authority along with the provincial health officials were making all-out efforts to control the spread of dengue, adding without people's active participation, no campaign could be made successful.

