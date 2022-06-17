UrduPoint.com

Seven More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Seven more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,681.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 43,173 from Rawalpindi and 3,508 from other districts.

Among the news cases, four arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and three from Potohar town. "Presently, 33 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added.

The report further said that 6,887,182 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,060 samples were collected, out of which 1,053 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.66 per cent.

More Stories From Pakistan

