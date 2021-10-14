Seven more dies of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed seven more lives as 135 cases were reported during last 24 hours, said a spokesperson of health department on Thursday.

He said 154 persons were also recovered from coronavirus in last 24 hours.

He said that so far 5673 persons died of the deadly virus while the recoveries in the same period were 167468.

He said that 10911 tests were conducted in a single day and the total tests conducted till date was 3124177 across the province.