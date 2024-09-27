Open Menu

Seven More Killed, 46 Injured In Kurram Skirmishes

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Seven more killed, 46 injured in Kurram skirmishes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The territorial skirmishes among rival groups in Kurram continued on seventh consecutive day with a death toll of 46 and 98 injured.

According to the police, clashes among tribes continued in different villages of Kurram district, with use of heavy arms and ammunition.

According to the hospital sources, five more people killed while 12 others injured in fresh clashes.

Meanwhile the Parachinar - Peshawar main road and Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border remained closed for traffic causing shortage of food items, fuel and medicine in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud said that efforts were being made with the district administration, police, military leadership, tribal leaders and Jirga members for a ceasefire.

