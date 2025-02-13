Open Menu

Seven More Meters Removed Over Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force removed seven meters during the last 24 hours over illegal use of gas connections.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, three meters were disconnected for using residential connections for commercial purposes, three others were disconnected for using compressors and one meter was recovered from a consumer, who had himself removed it for direct gas supply.

Door-to-door checking of 70 connections was also carried out.

