Seven more patients tested coronavirus positive in T M Khan

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients increased to 33 as seven new local transmission cases reported here in Tando Muhammad Khan on Monday

According to health department officials, three members of Tableeghi Jamaat, who had recently returned back from Sawabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Tando Muhammad Khan and four persons including two women have also been tested coronavirus positive at Indus Medical College hospital, taking the tally to 33 in the district.

All confirmed coronavirus patients are admitted in isolation wards and quarantine centers established in Civil, Indus and other hospitals of the city for further treatment, officials said and added that four coronavirus patients had so far been recovered and discharged from the hospitals.