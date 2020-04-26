UrduPoint.com
Seven More Patients Tested COVID-19 Positive In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

Seven more patients tested COVID-19 positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were increased to 263 as seven new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated here on Saturday by provincial health department, out of 263 confirmed coronavirus cases, majority are of local transmissions.

The Sindh health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 263 confirmed cases, 161 patients had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, the report said and added that 99 patients were under treatment.

