Seven More Test Positives For Dengue In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Seven more test positives for dengue in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Seven more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,719.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that 31 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 13 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH),12 to the District Headquarters Hospital, and six to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 24 were confirmed cases, with 18 belonging to Rawalpindi.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer added that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 17 FIRs, sealed six premises, issued Challans to 16, notices to 676, and a fine of Rs 475,500 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from November 15 to date.

During indoor surveillance, Dr Sajjad informed that 1,306 anti-dengue teams checked 34,231 houses in the last 24 hours and found dengue larvae at 134 homes.

Similarly, he added that 575 teams, during outdoor surveillance, inspected 15,836 spots and detected larvae at 28 places.

