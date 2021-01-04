Seven more tested COVID-19 positive in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :About seven new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18254 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 460767 people were screened for the virus till Jan 4 out of which 7 more were reported positive.

As many as 17829 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 185 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.