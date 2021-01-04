UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Seven more tested COVID-19 positive in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :About seven new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18254 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 460767 people were screened for the virus till Jan 4 out of which 7 more were reported positive.

As many as 17829 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 185 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

41 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

41 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guy Parmelin on his inaug ..

2 hours ago

GB Chief Minister strongly condemns killing of 11 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.