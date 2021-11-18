Seven more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

As many as seven people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as seven people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 409 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 128 while 25,777 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 42 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 11 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at General Hospital. He further said that 59 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

