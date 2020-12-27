Seven more tested positive COVID-19 in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :About 7 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18082 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 447171 people were screened for the virus till December 27 out of which 7 more were reported positive.

As many as 17619 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 182 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.