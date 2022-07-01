Seven more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Seven new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35553 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1540131 people were screened for the virus, out of which seven more were reported positive.

As many as 35141 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.