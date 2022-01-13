UrduPoint.com

Seven More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Seven more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

Seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33682 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33682 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,343,594 people were screened for the virus till January 13.

As many as 33,266 affected patients have been recovered from the virus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan January Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IPM model can improve mango production, quality

IPM model can improve mango production, quality

2 minutes ago
 GB Governor inaugurates "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" food ..

GB Governor inaugurates "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" food truck in Skardu

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Majority of Americans Safe From Severe ..

Biden Says Majority of Americans Safe From Severe COVID-19 Consequences Due to V ..

2 minutes ago
 Guterres on Russia-NATO Talks: Conditions Should B ..

Guterres on Russia-NATO Talks: Conditions Should Be Created for Europe's Peace, ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Lawmakers Warned of Suspected Chinese Agent Act ..

UK Lawmakers Warned of Suspected Chinese Agent Activities in Parliament - Speake ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Formally Extends Economic Sanctions Against Rus ..

EU Formally Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until July 31

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.