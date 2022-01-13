Seven more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

Seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33682 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33682 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,343,594 people were screened for the virus till January 13.

As many as 33,266 affected patients have been recovered from the virus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.