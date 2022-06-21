UrduPoint.com

Seven More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Rwp

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Seven more tested positive for COVID-19 in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Seven more people were diagnosed with the fatal corona virus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,712.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the total infected cases included 43,204 from Rawalpindi and 3,508 from other districts.

Among the news cases, three were reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and two each from Potohar and Rawal town areas.

"Presently, 57 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one is hospitalised", the report added.

The report further said that 6,891,981 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the COVID-19 across the district since the vaccination drive was launched on March 10, 2021.

The authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 557 samples were collected, out of which 550 were declared negative. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.26 percent.

