Seven Motorcycle Snatchers Arrested In Lahore

The CIA Sadar division have arrested seven members of two motorcycle snatcher gangs and recovered 18 motorcycles, prize bonds and other valuables worth Rs 7,200,000 from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The CIA Sadar division have arrested seven members of two motorcycle snatcher gangs and recovered 18 motorcycles, prize bonds and other valuables worth Rs 7,200,000 from their possession.

The gangsters committed crimes in different districts of the province.

SP CIA Asim Iftikhar Kamboh constituted special police teams for arresting the accused.

CIA Sadar division arrested the accused -- Imran, Nawaz, Bilal Haider, Shehzad Sajjad, Noor Khan, Yaeen and Younis -- and recovered the stolen items.

The accused were history-sheeters.

