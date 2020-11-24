Seven motorcycle thieves arrested, 5 motorcycles recovered

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrested seven motorcycle theives and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession

The AVLC Baldia, Bin Qasim, Jamshed, Korangi and City Divisions arrested the thieves who were habitual criminals and used to lift motorcycles on daily basis, said a press note on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Qadeer s/o Aziz Ur Rehman, Gul Hassan s/o Dil Murad,Imran s/o Haroon, Muhammad Ali s/o Hussain, Aziz Khan s/o Nasir Khan,Usama s/o Zameer Hussain and Fuzel s/o Zameer Hussain.

They have also been arrested earlier and hold criminal record.

The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KHN-9080 stolen from limits of SITE-B Police Station (PS), SMV-4971 from PS Steel Town, KLR-8198 from PS K.I.A, KJL-4541 from PS Brigade and KLB-6318 stolen from PS Risala jurisdictions.

Further legal proceedings and efforts for further arrests were underway.