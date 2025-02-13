Open Menu

Seven Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Seven motorcycles recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Sillanwali police have arrested a bike-lifter, identified as Ejaz, and recovered seven motorcycles worth millions of rupees from him.

Police said that crackdown on law-breakers would continue without any discrimination.

