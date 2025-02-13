Seven Motorcycles Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Sillanwali police have arrested a bike-lifter, identified as Ejaz, and recovered seven motorcycles worth millions of rupees from him.
Police said that crackdown on law-breakers would continue without any discrimination.
Recent Stories
WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxis, cargo drones to transform u ..
ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation Market conclude in Abu Dhabi
‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Munir on Imran Khan’s letters
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 'Thank You' Award
WGS: SAP debuts Business Data Cloud with Databricks technology
WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Business Climate Index in econom ..
WGS: Roblox adds Arabic support to its software stack
WGS: UAE Government launches third edition of Global Councils on Sustainable Dev ..
Timor-Leste’s ties with UAE witnessing rapid growth: Vice-Prime Minister
Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa
Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024
Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade vol ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Munir on Imran Khan’s letters5 minutes ago
-
Production oriented and market driven economy vital for unlocking potential of CPEC: Haroon Sharif6 minutes ago
-
Seven motorcycles recovered6 minutes ago
-
Police, Parco officials discuss LPG tanker blast case, prevention strategy6 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC calls for structured approach to Construction Dispute Resolution6 minutes ago
-
Girl dies due fire breakout16 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits held; snatched mobiles, cash recovered16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye sign MoUs, agreements in fields of media, cultural cooperation16 minutes ago
-
Drought threat: PDMA dispatches 10 water bouzers, 1000 jerry cans to Cholistan, Thal areas36 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to prepare annual report on environmental protection36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits school for the blind36 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates organised solid waste management system36 minutes ago