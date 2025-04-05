Seven Motorcyclists Arrested For One-wheeling
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Launching a crackdown, City Traffic Police Peshawar here Saturday arrested seven motorcyclists for one-wheeling on Northern Bypass.
City police has also impounded motorcycles and sought written guarantee from parents of motorcyclists.
Chief Traffic Officer, Haroon Rashid Khan has also warned parents and bikers strict action and said that the one-wheeling has claimed lives in past and city police is vigilant to prevent youngsters from indulging in this useless practice.
He said that police is endeavoring to improve traffic system in the city and to protect lives of innocents.
