Seven motorcyclists booked for doing wheelie

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has got registered first information reports (FIRs) against seven motorcyclists for doing wheelie here on Saturday.

According to CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan, CTP officials under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar initiated crackdown against the motorcyclists involved in doing one wheeling.

He said that CTP officials got registered FIRs against seven motorcyclists with different police stations for doing wheelie.

He said that CTP has launched various awareness sessions about consequences of one wheeling. He said that parents of the youngsters involved in doing wheelie were also participated in thee awareness sessions.

On the other hand, crackdown was also being launched against mechanics involved in modifying motorcycles for one wheeling, he added.