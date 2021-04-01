UrduPoint.com
Seven Mud Houses Reduced To Ashes In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:25 PM

Seven mud houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

Seven more thatched houses were reduced to ashes when a fire suddenly broke out in village Manbai Tar of Chhacharo Tehsil of Tharparkar district on Thursday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Seven more thatched houses were reduced to ashes when a fire suddenly broke out in village Manbai Tar of Chhacharo Tehsil of Tharparkar district on Thursday.

According to detail, due to a sudden fire in Manbai Tar village of Chhacharo Tehsil, 7 houses of Sameja community were burnt to ashes and all household items in the houses were burnt to ashes.

The victims Rajab Ali, Al-Hajrio, Ahmed, Pirano Samejo and others told the media that the fire fighter vehicles did not reach in time and villagers extinguished the fire after hectic efforts and saved other houses from severe damages.

