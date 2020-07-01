Seven nabbed, drugs, illegal weapons recovered

District police during different raided arrested seven anti-social elements and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession

LODHRAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :District police during different raided arrested seven anti-social elements and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, the police teams raided at various places across the district under the directions of District Police Officer Syed Karrar Hussain and apprehend seven accused including Sajid, Farooq, Abbas, Akhtar, Ghulab Shah, Fida Hussain and Muhammad Azhar.

Police have also recovered 70 litres wine, 230 grams hashish, one Kalashnikov, one pistol and bullets from their possession.