Seven nabbed over power stealing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Sunday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Usman, Rafaqat, Riasat, Sadaqat and others. Police registered cases against them.