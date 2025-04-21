Seven Nabbed Over Power Stealing
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 11:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown,here on Monday.
According to official sources,a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as Imran,Tahir,Tajamal,Ismail,Yasin,Tariq and Sohail.
