Seven netted for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, City police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Muhammad Bilal.

Similarly, New Town police held Muhammad Khalid and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

While, Naseerabad police nabbed Usman and recovered 01 rifle 12 bore from his custody.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ghafranullah.

Dhamyal police recovered 01 rifle 7mm from Aqib.

Chakri police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Khista Khan and 01 pistol with 30 bore was recovered from Arshad Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the performance of police team said that the crackdown is being accelerated against those possessing illegal weapons.