Seven Netted For Having Illegal Arms

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Seven netted for having illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Monday netted some seven accused during actions against people possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

A police spokesman said that the Ratta Amral Police captured accused Waseem on the recovery of a Kalashnikov with ammunition from him.

Similarly, the New Town, Wah Saddar, Dhamial and Chauntra Police nabbed accused Awais, Bilal, Gul Mir and Ghulam Mujtaba respectively recovering a 30-bore pistol from all of them.

Similarly, the Sadiqabad Police held two accused Hassan Abbas and Naeem Shahzad and recovered a 30-bore pistol each from them.

