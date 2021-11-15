Seven new COVID-19 cases reported

Seven more patients were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with three belonging to Potohar town, two from Rawal Town, and one each case arrived from Mandi Bahuddin and Mianwali

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Seven more patients were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with three belonging to Potohar town, two from Rawal Town, and one each case arrived from Mandi Bahuddin and Mianwali.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Monday,12 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, including four each was admitted to the Institute of Urology and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in Fauji foundation hospital and one in Bilal hospital.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, five stable and 5 on oxygen support.

As many as 3,538,428 people, including 43,920 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634, it added.