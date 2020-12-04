UrduPoint.com
Seven New Uplift Schemes Approved For Multan Division

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood gave approval of seven new uplift schemes at a cost of about Rs 693.62 million across the division.

Commissioner directed completion of all projects timely and asked Deputy Commissioners to personally monitor all projects.

He expressed these views while presiding over Divisional development working party meeting here on Friday.

He said that there would be no compromise on standard of projects and completion of schemes.

The seven schemes which got approved included five of Highways, one public health and one building department scheme.

Pathan di marri to Rawan Taataypur 1.10 kilometer Road Phase-II will be constructed with Rs 62.92 million.

9.

4 kilometer Jehanian Budhla Road district Khanewal will be constructed with Rs 121.9 million.

Extention and construction of Allah Ditta cattle farm to Dallu Morr 10.31 kilometer Road will be completed with Rs 119.9 million.

Similarly, construction and maintenance of 9.6 kilometers Danish school Tibba Sultan pur to Dunyapur at a cost of Rs 185.4 million was also approved.

Two kilometers two way road from girls college to Kahror Pakka at a cost of Rs 96.5 million also approved.

Rs 107 million water supply and sewerage scheme of Talmba city and rural health centre chowk Jamal also approved.

Deputy Commissioner Vehari Capt (R) Waqas Rasheed, Director development Waqas Khan Khawani and other officials were present.

APP /sak1310 hrs

