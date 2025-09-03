Open Menu

Seven News Dengue Cases Added In Rwp, Murree

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) District Health Authority of (DHA), Rawalpindi has issued updated data on dengue prevention and control efforts in the region, covering both Rawalpindi district and the Murree area. The report underscores the proactive measures being taken to monitor, contain, and mitigate the spread of dengue through surveillance, vector control, and enforcement actions, with no reported deaths in either area.

According to the update, 159 confirmed cases have been reported to date, of which 25 confirmed cases have required hospital admission. Another 7 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

In Murree, 695 patients were screened confirming 91 cases overall, with 7 admissions. Four new cases were reported during the last 24 hours in Murree.

In Rawalpindi, 1300 teams have been deployed. As many as 457,981 houses have been inspected since January, of which 101,768 houses were detected positive for potential breeding.

The monitoring teams also checked 934,646 spots across the district, finding 5,149 positive spots, and destroyed a total of 116,740 larvae.

In Murree 167 teams have been deployed, who jave examined 4780 houses with 1,030 declared positive, and 9,464 spots were examined of which 388 spots were declared positive. DHA eliminated 1176 larvae in total.

To enforce compliance with dengue SOPs for dengue prevention, massive punitive actions have been taken against violations.

In Rawalpindi, authorities registered 309 FIRs, sealed 157 premises, issued 3,134 challans and imposed fines totaling Rs. 8903000.0.

In Murree 78 FIRs were registered against the violators, 220 sealings, 1,030 challans were issued, and fines of Rs. 885500.0 was imposed.

