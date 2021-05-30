UrduPoint.com
Seven Obsolete Passenger Buses Impounded

Sun 30th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :District administration have impounded seven obsolete passenger buses during a special crackdown launched by the concerned departments to check fitness of these buses here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the officers of District regional transport authority (RTA), Motorway, Highways and transport department under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched the crackdown in the city and checked fitness of various passenger buses.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that the fitness of the buses has been checked through latest vehicles inspection and certification system in which breaks, alignment, suspension, tyres, head lights, smoke and engine sound has been checked during the checking.

He said that seven passenger buses have been impounded during the crackdown failed to meet the fitness criteria. He said that route permits of vehicles and driving license of drivers have also been checked during the crackdown.

Rana Mohsin added that DC Ali Shahzad has directed to check every passenger vehicles in order to control road mishaps in the city. Ünfit passenger vehicles would not be allowed to put public lives on risk, he said.

