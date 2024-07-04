Seven Of A Family Die, 10 Injured As Van Falls Into Ditch In Haripur
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Seven people of the same family were killed and ten others sustained critical injuries when a van carrying them fell into a deep ravine near Chehkai area of Haripur district in the small hours of Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122, the ill-fated family was traveling from Swabi Meera area to Islamabad airport when it plunged into a gorge while navigating a sharp turn in the vicinity of Sadar police station Haripur. Seven people died instantly and ten others sustained critical injuries.
A total of 17 family members were aboard the vehicle to receive one of their relatives at Islamabad airport.
Rescue 1122 said women and children were among those killed and injured in the mishap, adding that the death toll might increase as some of the injured were in critical condition.
The rescue workers faced difficulties in the recovery operation due to the depth of the ditch, storm, and rainy conditions.
Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene after being notified and transported the deceased and injured to the hospital.
Local sources said the vehicle fell into a ravine due to its high speed on the road having sharp and dangerous turns. They said the vehicle fell into a 200-foot-deep ditch.
It merits mention here that the high rate of fatal traffic accidents in the area is attributed to poor road conditions, poorly maintained vehicles, and reckless driving.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to SCO objectives; urges collective efforts for peace, developmen ..7 seconds ago
-
YFK, Radio Pakistan raise voices in support of victims of sexual violence in IIOJK13 seconds ago
-
GCWUF offers 17 short courses17 seconds ago
-
Irrigation dispute claims two lives20 seconds ago
-
Driver killed as trolley overturns29 seconds ago
-
12 criminals arrested32 seconds ago
-
"Kissan Sahulat Centers" established to facilitate farmers35 seconds ago
-
BFC received 243 applications during June10 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held11 minutes ago
-
UAF entry test to be held on July 1420 minutes ago
-
UAF invites applications for 50 short courses20 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete Mung & Mash cultivation during July20 minutes ago