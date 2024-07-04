Open Menu

Seven Of A Family Die, 10 Injured As Van Falls Into Ditch In Haripur

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Seven of a family die, 10 injured as van falls into ditch in Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Seven people of the same family were killed and ten others sustained critical injuries when a van carrying them fell into a deep ravine near Chehkai area of Haripur district in the small hours of Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, the ill-fated family was traveling from Swabi Meera area to Islamabad airport when it plunged into a gorge while navigating a sharp turn in the vicinity of Sadar police station Haripur. Seven people died instantly and ten others sustained critical injuries.

A total of 17 family members were aboard the vehicle to receive one of their relatives at Islamabad airport.

Rescue 1122 said women and children were among those killed and injured in the mishap, adding that the death toll might increase as some of the injured were in critical condition.

The rescue workers faced difficulties in the recovery operation due to the depth of the ditch, storm, and rainy conditions.

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene after being notified and transported the deceased and injured to the hospital.

Local sources said the vehicle fell into a ravine due to its high speed on the road having sharp and dangerous turns. They said the vehicle fell into a 200-foot-deep ditch.

It merits mention here that the high rate of fatal traffic accidents in the area is attributed to poor road conditions, poorly maintained vehicles, and reckless driving.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Storm Poor Police Station Meera Vehicles Road Vehicle Died Traffic Same Van Haripur Swabi Rescue 1122 Women Family From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

5 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

14 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

14 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

14 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

14 hours ago
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

14 hours ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

14 hours ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

14 hours ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
 2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

14 hours ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan