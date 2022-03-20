Seven of a family die in road accident at Indus Highway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :At least seven people, including a woman and four children died in a head-on collision between a passenger coach and a car on the Indus Highway near San town on Sunday.

According to the Motorway Police, a coach and a car collided on the Indus Highway as a result seven members of the same family had lost their lives.

As soon as the accident was reported, Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted four bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital where three more persons succumbed to the injuries, police officials said.

Police informed that the deceased belonged to the same family who were traveling from Juhi area of Dadu district to Hyderabad by car.

A husband, wife, their four children and a car driver are among those who lost their lives, Police said, adding that the accident occurred due to high speed in which eight persons aboard the coach were also injured.