Seven of a family die in van-truck head-on collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :At least seven persons of a family were killed and several others were critically injured when a passenger van collided with a truck near Layyah in the wee hours of Thursday.

As per details, Rescue officials 1122 said that the accident occurred in the Chobara area near Layyah, where a van going to Mian Channu collided with a truck, killing seven people including women were killed on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Chobara.