Seven Of A Family Died In Awaran Mishap

Published March 18, 2023

Seven of a family died in Awaran mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :At least seven people were died when their vehicle was washed away in the flash floods in Awaran district of Balochistan on Friday night.

While confirming the incident, local administration told the newsmen that eight persons of a family were on way to Awaran from Surab when flash floods swept away their vehicle.

As result, seven persons including three women and three children lost their lives on the spot.

Soon after the incident, local administration lunched the rescue operation and recovered the bodies of seven people. "Efforts are afoot to recover the body of one missing member of the family," Deputy Commissioner Awaran office official said.

The Chief Minister Balochsitan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed the district administration to speed up the rescue operation and be vigilant during the rain and floods.

