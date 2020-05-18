Seven of a family injured in Bajaur road mishap

At least seven people including six women were injured when a truck collided with another vehicle in Khar Tehsil here on Monday

Rescue-1122 said the incident occurred in Tang Khata area of Khar Tehsil where a truck carrying people from the same family met with an accident due to over speed.

Rescue-1122 said husband, wife and their children were among those injured in the mishap. The Rescue team provided some on-the-spot first-aid to injured and then shifted them to THQ Khar hospital.